아르헨티나 페소 우간다 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르헨티나 페소 우간다 실링 is currently 4.116 today, reflecting a -0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르헨티나 페소 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.019% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르헨티나 페소 우간다 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 4.161 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 4.096 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.484% increase in value.