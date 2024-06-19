아르헨티나 페소 탄자니아 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르헨티나 페소 탄자니아 실링 is currently 2.884 today, reflecting a -0.200% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르헨티나 페소 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.351% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르헨티나 페소 탄자니아 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 2.905 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 2.881 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.367% increase in value.