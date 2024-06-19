아르헨티나 페소 싱가포르 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르헨티나 페소 싱가포르 달러 is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a -0.540% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르헨티나 페소 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.534% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르헨티나 페소 싱가포르 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.488% decrease in value.