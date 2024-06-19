아르헨티나 페소 카타르 리알로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르헨티나 페소 카타르 리알로 is currently 0.004 today, reflecting a -0.274% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르헨티나 페소 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.425% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르헨티나 페소 카타르 리알로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.004 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.004 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.312% decrease in value.