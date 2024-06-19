아르헨티나 페소 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르헨티나 페소 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 4.933 today, reflecting a -0.180% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르헨티나 페소 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.010% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르헨티나 페소 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 4.962 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 4.914 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.698% increase in value.