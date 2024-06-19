아르헨티나 페소 레바논 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르헨티나 페소 레바논 파운드 is currently 98.805 today, reflecting a -0.243% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르헨티나 페소 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.452% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르헨티나 페소 레바논 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 99.362 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 98.805 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.312% decrease in value.