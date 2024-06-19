아르헨티나 페소 키르기스스탄 솜족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르헨티나 페소 키르기스스탄 솜족 is currently 0.096 today, reflecting a -0.725% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르헨티나 페소 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.873% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르헨티나 페소 키르기스스탄 솜족 has fluctuated between a high of 0.097 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0.096 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.932% decrease in value.