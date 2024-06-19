아르헨티나 페소 칠레 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르헨티나 페소 칠레 페소로 is currently 1.034 today, reflecting a -0.238% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르헨티나 페소 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.122% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르헨티나 페소 칠레 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.042 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.010 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -1.339% decrease in value.