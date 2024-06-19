아르헨티나 페소 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르헨티나 페소 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 is currently 0.008 today, reflecting a -0.357% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르헨티나 페소 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.344% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르헨티나 페소 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 has fluctuated between a high of 0.008 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0.008 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.545% increase in value.