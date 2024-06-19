앙골라 콴자 to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 0.708 today, reflecting a 0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.090% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 0.710 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.700 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.585% decrease in value.