앙골라 콴자 튀니지 디나르 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 튀니지 디나르 is currently 0.004 today, reflecting a 0.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.071% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 튀니지 디나르 has fluctuated between a high of 0.004 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.004 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.449% increase in value.