앙골라 콴자 태국 바트화 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 태국 바트화 is currently 0.042 today, reflecting a -0.122% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.039% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 태국 바트화 has fluctuated between a high of 0.043 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.042 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.711% decrease in value.