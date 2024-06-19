앙골라 콴자 to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 to Myanmar kyats is currently 2.434 today, reflecting a 0.180% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.041% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 2.440 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 2.425 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.448% increase in value.