앙골라 콴자 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 5.175 today, reflecting a 0.275% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.448% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 5.194 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 5.124 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.717% increase in value.