앙골라 콴자 몰도바 레우스에게 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 몰도바 레우스에게 is currently 0.021 today, reflecting a 0.139% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.294% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 몰도바 레우스에게 has fluctuated between a high of 0.021 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.020 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.955% decrease in value.