앙골라 콴자 키르기스스탄 솜족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 키르기스스탄 솜족 is currently 0.101 today, reflecting a -0.259% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.197% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 키르기스스탄 솜족 has fluctuated between a high of 0.102 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.100 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.950% decrease in value.