앙골라 콴자 자메이카 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 자메이카 달러로 is currently 0.180 today, reflecting a 0.099% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.078% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 자메이카 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.181 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.179 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.488% increase in value.