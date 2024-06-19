앙골라 콴자 아이티 구르드로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 아이티 구르드로 is currently 0.153 today, reflecting a 0.193% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.025% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 아이티 구르드로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.154 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.152 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.763% decrease in value.