앙골라 콴자 영국 파운드로 스털링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 영국 파운드로 스털링 is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a -0.221% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.208% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 영국 파운드로 스털링 has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.719% decrease in value.