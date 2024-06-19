앙골라 콴자 이집트 파운드 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 이집트 파운드 is currently 0.055 today, reflecting a 0.182% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.257% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 이집트 파운드 has fluctuated between a high of 0.055 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.055 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.438% increase in value.