앙골라 콴자 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 is currently 0.119 today, reflecting a 0.127% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.114% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.120 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.118 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.447% increase in value.