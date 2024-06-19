앙골라 콴자 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 is currently 0.603 today, reflecting a -0.286% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.718% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 has fluctuated between a high of 0.614 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0.602 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.484% decrease in value.