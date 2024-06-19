앙골라 콴자 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 앙골라 콴자 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 is currently 0.008 today, reflecting a 0.125% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 앙골라 콴자 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.120% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 앙골라 콴자 볼리비아계 볼리비아인 has fluctuated between a high of 0.008 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.008 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.