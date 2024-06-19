아르메니아 드람 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르메니아 드람 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 is currently 0.104 today, reflecting a -0.343% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르메니아 드람 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.013% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르메니아 드람 우크라이나 흐리브냐스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.104 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.104 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.322% increase in value.