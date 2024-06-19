아르메니아 드람 세이셸 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르메니아 드람 세이셸 루피로 is currently 0.036 today, reflecting a -0.505% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르메니아 드람 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.426% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르메니아 드람 세이셸 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.039 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.035 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 8.258% increase in value.