아르메니아 드람 ~ 네팔 루피 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르메니아 드람 ~ 네팔 루피 is currently 0.343 today, reflecting a -0.205% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르메니아 드람 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.317% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르메니아 드람 ~ 네팔 루피 has fluctuated between a high of 0.345 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.343 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.321% increase in value.