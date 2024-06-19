아르메니아 드람 말라위 콰차스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르메니아 드람 말라위 콰차스 is currently 4.445 today, reflecting a -0.122% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르메니아 드람 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.153% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르메니아 드람 말라위 콰차스 has fluctuated between a high of 4.470 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 4.437 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.692% increase in value.