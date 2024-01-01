Convert VND to XOF at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000000 Vietnamese dongs to CFA francs BCEAO

10,00,000 vnd
24,015 xof

₫1.000 VND = CFA0.02402 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9311.3521,377.391.37536.777157.215
1 AUD0.66210.6170.895912.1770.9124.355104.116
1 EUR1.0741.62111.4511,478.971.47639.489168.81
1 SGD0.741.1170.68911,019.041.01727.209116.313

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / CFA Franc BCEAO
1000 VND24,01520 XOF
2000 VND48,03040 XOF
5000 VND120,07600 XOF
10000 VND240,15200 XOF
20000 VND480,30400 XOF
50000 VND1.200,76000 XOF
100000 VND2.401,52000 XOF
200000 VND4.803,04000 XOF
500000 VND12.007,60000 XOF
1000000 VND24.015,20000 XOF
2000000 VND48.030,40000 XOF
5000000 VND120.076,00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Vietnamese Dong
1 XOF41,64020 VND
5 XOF208,20100 VND
10 XOF416,40200 VND
20 XOF832,80400 VND
50 XOF2.082,01000 VND
100 XOF4.164,02000 VND
250 XOF10.410,05000 VND
500 XOF20.820,10000 VND
1000 XOF41.640,20000 VND
2000 XOF83.280,40000 VND
5000 XOF208.201,00000 VND
10000 XOF416.402,00000 VND