Convert VND to RUB at the real exchange rate

2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Russian rubles

2,000 vnd
6.91 rub

₫1.000 VND = руб0.003454 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9311.3511,376.51.37436.76157.135
1 AUD0.66310.6180.896912.9640.91224.381104.22
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,478.221.47639.477168.745
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.841.01727.209116.306

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Russian Ruble
1000 VND3,45444 RUB
2000 VND6,90888 RUB
5000 VND17,27220 RUB
10000 VND34,54440 RUB
20000 VND69,08880 RUB
50000 VND172,72200 RUB
100000 VND345,44400 RUB
200000 VND690,88800 RUB
500000 VND1.727,22000 RUB
1000000 VND3.454,44000 RUB
2000000 VND6.908,88000 RUB
5000000 VND17.272,20000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Vietnamese Dong
1 RUB289,48200 VND
5 RUB1.447,41000 VND
10 RUB2.894,82000 VND
20 RUB5.789,64000 VND
50 RUB14.474,10000 VND
100 RUB28.948,20000 VND
250 RUB72.370,50000 VND
500 RUB144.741,00000 VND
1000 RUB289.482,00000 VND
2000 RUB578.964,00000 VND
5000 RUB1.447.410,00000 VND
10000 RUB2.894.820,00000 VND