50,000 Vietnamese dongs to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert VND to PYG at the real exchange rate

50,000 vnd
14,783 pyg

₫1.000 VND = ₲0.2957 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9311.3511,376.541.37436.747157.105
1 AUD0.66310.6180.896912.990.91224.372104.2
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,478.21.47639.46168.7
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,018.871.01727.199116.284

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Paraguayan Guarani
1000 VND295,65300 PYG
2000 VND591,30600 PYG
5000 VND1.478,26500 PYG
10000 VND2.956,53000 PYG
20000 VND5.913,06000 PYG
50000 VND14.782,65000 PYG
100000 VND29.565,30000 PYG
200000 VND59.130,60000 PYG
500000 VND147.826,50000 PYG
1000000 VND295.653,00000 PYG
2000000 VND591.306,00000 PYG
5000000 VND1.478.265,00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Vietnamese Dong
1 PYG3,38235 VND
5 PYG16,91175 VND
10 PYG33,82350 VND
20 PYG67,64700 VND
50 PYG169,11750 VND
100 PYG338,23500 VND
250 PYG845,58750 VND
500 PYG1.691,17500 VND
1000 PYG3.382,35000 VND
2000 PYG6.764,70000 VND
5000 PYG16.911,75000 VND
10000 PYG33.823,50000 VND