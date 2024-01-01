5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Malaysian ringgits

Convert VND to MYR at the real exchange rate

5,000 vnd
0.93 myr

₫1.000 VND = RM0.0001851 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9311.3511,374.861.37436.75157.125
1 AUD0.66310.6180.896911.9450.91224.376104.221
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,476.61.47639.469168.75
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,017.71.01727.203116.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Malaysian Ringgit
1000 VND0,18508 MYR
2000 VND0,37015 MYR
5000 VND0,92538 MYR
10000 VND1,85075 MYR
20000 VND3,70150 MYR
50000 VND9,25375 MYR
100000 VND18,50750 MYR
200000 VND37,01500 MYR
500000 VND92,53750 MYR
1000000 VND185,07500 MYR
2000000 VND370,15000 MYR
5000000 VND925,37500 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Vietnamese Dong
1 MYR5.403,21000 VND
5 MYR27.016,05000 VND
10 MYR54.032,10000 VND
20 MYR108.064,20000 VND
50 MYR270.160,50000 VND
100 MYR540.321,00000 VND
250 MYR1.350.802,50000 VND
500 MYR2.701.605,00000 VND
1000 MYR5.403.210,00000 VND
2000 MYR10.806.420,00000 VND
5000 MYR27.016.050,00000 VND
10000 MYR54.032.100,00000 VND