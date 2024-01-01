amount-spellout.1000000 Vietnamese dongs to Lesotho lotis

Convert VND to LSL at the real exchange rate

10,00,000 vnd
724.68 lsl

₫1.000 VND = L0.0007247 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,375.071.37436.703157.09
1 AUD0.66410.6180.896912.4280.91224.354104.237
1 EUR1.0741.61811.4511,476.761.47639.417168.7
1 SGD0.741.1150.68911,017.781.01727.166116.273

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Lesotho Loti
1000 VND0,72468 LSL
2000 VND1,44936 LSL
5000 VND3,62340 LSL
10000 VND7,24679 LSL
20000 VND14,49358 LSL
50000 VND36,23395 LSL
100000 VND72,46790 LSL
200000 VND144,93580 LSL
500000 VND362,33950 LSL
1000000 VND724,67900 LSL
2000000 VND1.449,35800 LSL
5000000 VND3.623,39500 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Vietnamese Dong
1 LSL1.379,92000 VND
5 LSL6.899,60000 VND
10 LSL13.799,20000 VND
20 LSL27.598,40000 VND
50 LSL68.996,00000 VND
100 LSL137.992,00000 VND
250 LSL344.980,00000 VND
500 LSL689.960,00000 VND
1000 LSL1.379.920,00000 VND
2000 LSL2.759.840,00000 VND
5000 LSL6.899.600,00000 VND
10000 LSL13.799.200,00000 VND