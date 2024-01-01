Vietnamese dongs to Bulgarian levs today
Convert VND to BGN at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Bulgarian levs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bulgarian Lev
|1000 VND
|0,07158 BGN
|2000 VND
|0,14316 BGN
|5000 VND
|0,35791 BGN
|10000 VND
|0,71581 BGN
|20000 VND
|1,43162 BGN
|50000 VND
|3,57905 BGN
|100000 VND
|7,15810 BGN
|200000 VND
|14,31620 BGN
|500000 VND
|35,79050 BGN
|1000000 VND
|71,58100 BGN
|2000000 VND
|143,16200 BGN
|5000000 VND
|357,90500 BGN
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Vietnamese Dong
|1 BGN
|13.970,20000 VND
|5 BGN
|69.851,00000 VND
|10 BGN
|139.702,00000 VND
|20 BGN
|279.404,00000 VND
|50 BGN
|698.510,00000 VND
|100 BGN
|1.397.020,00000 VND
|250 BGN
|3.492.550,00000 VND
|500 BGN
|6.985.100,00000 VND
|1000 BGN
|13.970.200,00000 VND
|2000 BGN
|27.940.400,00000 VND
|5000 BGN
|69.851.000,00000 VND
|10000 BGN
|139.702.000,00000 VND