2,00,000 Vietnamese dongs to Bangladeshi takas
Convert VND to BDT at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Bangladeshi takas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bangladeshi Taka
|1000 VND
|4,61727 BDT
|2000 VND
|9,23454 BDT
|5000 VND
|23,08635 BDT
|10000 VND
|46,17270 BDT
|20000 VND
|92,34540 BDT
|50000 VND
|230,86350 BDT
|100000 VND
|461,72700 BDT
|200000 VND
|923,45400 BDT
|500000 VND
|2.308,63500 BDT
|1000000 VND
|4.617,27000 BDT
|2000000 VND
|9.234,54000 BDT
|5000000 VND
|23.086,35000 BDT
|Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Vietnamese Dong
|1 BDT
|216,57800 VND
|5 BDT
|1.082,89000 VND
|10 BDT
|2.165,78000 VND
|20 BDT
|4.331,56000 VND
|50 BDT
|10.828,90000 VND
|100 BDT
|21.657,80000 VND
|250 BDT
|54.144,50000 VND
|500 BDT
|108.289,00000 VND
|1000 BDT
|216.578,00000 VND
|2000 BDT
|433.156,00000 VND
|5000 BDT
|1.082.890,00000 VND
|10000 BDT
|2.165.780,00000 VND