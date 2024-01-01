20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Azerbaijani manats

Convert VND to AZN at the real exchange rate

20,000 vnd
1.34 azn

₫1.000 VND = man.0.00006680 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:11
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Azerbaijani Manat
1000 VND0,06680 AZN
2000 VND0,13360 AZN
5000 VND0,33400 AZN
10000 VND0,66800 AZN
20000 VND1,33599 AZN
50000 VND3,33998 AZN
100000 VND6,67996 AZN
200000 VND13,35992 AZN
500000 VND33,39980 AZN
1000000 VND66,79960 AZN
2000000 VND133,59920 AZN
5000000 VND333,99800 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Vietnamese Dong
1 AZN14.970,10000 VND
5 AZN74.850,50000 VND
10 AZN149.701,00000 VND
20 AZN299.402,00000 VND
50 AZN748.505,00000 VND
100 AZN1.497.010,00000 VND
250 AZN3.742.525,00000 VND
500 AZN7.485.050,00000 VND
1000 AZN14.970.100,00000 VND
2000 AZN29.940.200,00000 VND
5000 AZN74.850.500,00000 VND
10000 AZN149.701.000,00000 VND