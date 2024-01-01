5 Ugandan shillings to Turkish liras

Convert UGX to TRY at the real exchange rate

5 ugx
0.04 try

Ush1.000 UGX = TL0.008674 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9311.3510.78483.5471,516.591.375
1 AUD0.66310.6180.8960.5255.4291,006.180.912
1 EUR1.0741.61911.450.84289.7171,628.591.476
1 SGD0.741.1160.68910.58161.8571,122.861.018

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Turkish Lira
1 UGX0,00867 TRY
5 UGX0,04337 TRY
10 UGX0,08674 TRY
20 UGX0,17348 TRY
50 UGX0,43370 TRY
100 UGX0,86740 TRY
250 UGX2,16850 TRY
500 UGX4,33700 TRY
1000 UGX8,67400 TRY
2000 UGX17,34800 TRY
5000 UGX43,37000 TRY
10000 UGX86,74000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ugandan Shilling
1 TRY115,28700 UGX
5 TRY576,43500 UGX
10 TRY1.152,87000 UGX
20 TRY2.305,74000 UGX
50 TRY5.764,35000 UGX
100 TRY11.528,70000 UGX
250 TRY28.821,75000 UGX
500 TRY57.643,50000 UGX
1000 TRY115.287,00000 UGX
2000 TRY230.574,00000 UGX
5000 TRY576.435,00000 UGX
10000 TRY1.152.870,00000 UGX