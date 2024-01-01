5,000 Ugandan shillings to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert UGX to PGK at the real exchange rate

5,000 ugx
5.15 pgk

Ush1.000 UGX = K0.001030 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5090.9311.3510.78583.5461,519.41.376
1 AUD0.66310.6170.8950.5255.371,006.980.912
1 EUR1.0741.6211.450.84389.6991,631.31.477
1 SGD0.741.1170.6910.58161.8541,124.91.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 UGX0,00103 PGK
5 UGX0,00515 PGK
10 UGX0,01030 PGK
20 UGX0,02060 PGK
50 UGX0,05149 PGK
100 UGX0,10298 PGK
250 UGX0,25745 PGK
500 UGX0,51490 PGK
1000 UGX1,02980 PGK
2000 UGX2,05960 PGK
5000 UGX5,14900 PGK
10000 UGX10,29800 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Ugandan Shilling
1 PGK971,06300 UGX
5 PGK4.855,31500 UGX
10 PGK9.710,63000 UGX
20 PGK19.421,26000 UGX
50 PGK48.553,15000 UGX
100 PGK97.106,30000 UGX
250 PGK242.765,75000 UGX
500 PGK485.531,50000 UGX
1000 PGK971.063,00000 UGX
2000 PGK1.942.126,00000 UGX
5000 PGK4.855.315,00000 UGX
10000 PGK9.710.630,00000 UGX