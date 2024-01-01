Convert UGX to NIO at the real exchange rate

2,000 Ugandan shillings to Nicaraguan córdobas

2,000 ugx
19.77 nio

Ush1.000 UGX = C$0.009887 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5090.9311.350.78583.541,517.621.376
1 AUD0.66310.6170.8950.5255.3741,005.950.912
1 EUR1.0741.6211.450.84389.7221,629.921.477
1 SGD0.741.1170.68910.58161.8611,123.791.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 UGX0,00989 NIO
5 UGX0,04943 NIO
10 UGX0,09887 NIO
20 UGX0,19773 NIO
50 UGX0,49434 NIO
100 UGX0,98867 NIO
250 UGX2,47168 NIO
500 UGX4,94336 NIO
1000 UGX9,88671 NIO
2000 UGX19,77342 NIO
5000 UGX49,43355 NIO
10000 UGX98,86710 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Ugandan Shilling
1 NIO101,14600 UGX
5 NIO505,73000 UGX
10 NIO1.011,46000 UGX
20 NIO2.022,92000 UGX
50 NIO5.057,30000 UGX
100 NIO10.114,60000 UGX
250 NIO25.286,50000 UGX
500 NIO50.573,00000 UGX
1000 NIO101.146,00000 UGX
2000 NIO202.292,00000 UGX
5000 NIO505.730,00000 UGX
10000 NIO1.011.460,00000 UGX