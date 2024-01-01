Convert UGX to DZD at the real exchange rate

5 Ugandan shillings to Algerian dinars

5 ugx
0.18 dzd

Ush1.000 UGX = دج0.03610 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:07
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Algerian Dinar
1 UGX0,03610 DZD
5 UGX0,18051 DZD
10 UGX0,36103 DZD
20 UGX0,72205 DZD
50 UGX1,80513 DZD
100 UGX3,61025 DZD
250 UGX9,02563 DZD
500 UGX18,05125 DZD
1000 UGX36,10250 DZD
2000 UGX72,20500 DZD
5000 UGX180,51250 DZD
10000 UGX361,02500 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 DZD27,69890 UGX
5 DZD138,49450 UGX
10 DZD276,98900 UGX
20 DZD553,97800 UGX
50 DZD1.384,94500 UGX
100 DZD2.769,89000 UGX
250 DZD6.924,72500 UGX
500 DZD13.849,45000 UGX
1000 DZD27.698,90000 UGX
2000 DZD55.397,80000 UGX
5000 DZD138.494,50000 UGX
10000 DZD276.989,00000 UGX