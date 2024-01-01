amount-spellout.10000 Sierra Leonean leones to Philippine pesos

Convert SLL to PHP at the real exchange rate

10.000 sll
24,28 php

1.00000 SLL = 0.00243 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.86731.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9531.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.22441.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088530.009438150.012015710.01591240.0176390.010110.203932

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leones

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Philippine Peso
1 SLL0.00243 PHP
5 SLL0.01214 PHP
10 SLL0.02428 PHP
20 SLL0.04855 PHP
50 SLL0.12138 PHP
100 SLL0.24275 PHP
250 SLL0.60688 PHP
500 SLL1.21376 PHP
1000 SLL2.42753 PHP
2000 SLL4.85506 PHP
5000 SLL12.13765 PHP
10000 SLL24.27530 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 PHP411.94100 SLL
5 PHP2059.70500 SLL
10 PHP4119.41000 SLL
20 PHP8238.82000 SLL
50 PHP20597.05000 SLL
100 PHP41194.10000 SLL
250 PHP102985.25000 SLL
500 PHP205970.50000 SLL
1000 PHP411941.00000 SLL
2000 PHP823882.00000 SLL
5000 PHP2059705.00000 SLL
10000 PHP4119410.00000 SLL