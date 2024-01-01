100 Saint Helena pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert SHP to MRU at the real exchange rate

100 shp
5002.62 mru

1.00000 SHP = 50.02620 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7854840.90591.4681.3202518.36221.32431.5824
1 GBP1.273111.153521.868911.6808123.37691.685972.01456
1 EUR1.103850.8669111.620451.4573620.26911.461831.74674
1 AUD0.68120.5350720.61711310.89935412.50830.9021131.07793

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 SHP50.02620 MRU
5 SHP250.13100 MRU
10 SHP500.26200 MRU
20 SHP1000.52400 MRU
50 SHP2501.31000 MRU
100 SHP5002.62000 MRU
250 SHP12506.55000 MRU
500 SHP25013.10000 MRU
1000 SHP50026.20000 MRU
2000 SHP100052.40000 MRU
5000 SHP250131.00000 MRU
10000 SHP500262.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Saint Helena Pound
1 MRU0.01999 SHP
5 MRU0.09995 SHP
10 MRU0.19989 SHP
20 MRU0.39979 SHP
50 MRU0.99948 SHP
100 MRU1.99895 SHP
250 MRU4.99737 SHP
500 MRU9.99475 SHP
1000 MRU19.98950 SHP
2000 MRU39.97900 SHP
5000 MRU99.94750 SHP
10000 MRU199.89500 SHP