50 Saint Helena pounds to Liberian dollars

Convert SHP to LRD at the real exchange rate

50 shp
11997.95 lrd

1.00000 SHP = 239.95900 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7854840.90591.4681.3202518.36221.32431.5824
1 GBP1.273111.153521.868911.6808123.37691.685972.01456
1 EUR1.103850.8669111.620451.4573620.26911.461831.74674
1 AUD0.68120.5350720.61711310.89935412.50830.9021131.07793

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Liberian Dollar
1 SHP239.95900 LRD
5 SHP1199.79500 LRD
10 SHP2399.59000 LRD
20 SHP4799.18000 LRD
50 SHP11997.95000 LRD
100 SHP23995.90000 LRD
250 SHP59989.75000 LRD
500 SHP119979.50000 LRD
1000 SHP239959.00000 LRD
2000 SHP479918.00000 LRD
5000 SHP1199795.00000 LRD
10000 SHP2399590.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 LRD0.00417 SHP
5 LRD0.02084 SHP
10 LRD0.04167 SHP
20 LRD0.08335 SHP
50 LRD0.20837 SHP
100 LRD0.41674 SHP
250 LRD1.04184 SHP
500 LRD2.08369 SHP
1000 LRD4.16738 SHP
2000 LRD8.33476 SHP
5000 LRD20.83690 SHP
10000 LRD41.67380 SHP