1 Saint Helena pound to Icelandic krónas

Convert SHP to ISK at the real exchange rate

1 shp
172.98 isk

1.00000 SHP = 172.97600 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Icelandic Króna
1 SHP172.97600 ISK
5 SHP864.88000 ISK
10 SHP1729.76000 ISK
20 SHP3459.52000 ISK
50 SHP8648.80000 ISK
100 SHP17297.60000 ISK
250 SHP43244.00000 ISK
500 SHP86488.00000 ISK
1000 SHP172976.00000 ISK
2000 SHP345952.00000 ISK
5000 SHP864880.00000 ISK
10000 SHP1729760.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Saint Helena Pound
1 ISK0.00578 SHP
5 ISK0.02891 SHP
10 ISK0.05781 SHP
20 ISK0.11562 SHP
50 ISK0.28906 SHP
100 ISK0.57811 SHP
250 ISK1.44529 SHP
500 ISK2.89057 SHP
1000 ISK5.78115 SHP
2000 ISK11.56230 SHP
5000 ISK28.90575 SHP
10000 ISK57.81150 SHP