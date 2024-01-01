1 Saint Helena pound to Honduran lempiras

Convert SHP to HNL at the real exchange rate

1 shp
31.48 hnl

1.00000 SHP = 31.48450 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:28
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7854840.90591.4681.3202518.36221.32431.5824
1 GBP1.273111.153521.868911.6808123.37691.685972.01456
1 EUR1.103850.8669111.620451.4573620.26911.461831.74674
1 AUD0.68120.5350720.61711310.89935412.50830.9021131.07793

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Honduran Lempira
1 SHP31.48450 HNL
5 SHP157.42250 HNL
10 SHP314.84500 HNL
20 SHP629.69000 HNL
50 SHP1574.22500 HNL
100 SHP3148.45000 HNL
250 SHP7871.12500 HNL
500 SHP15742.25000 HNL
1000 SHP31484.50000 HNL
2000 SHP62969.00000 HNL
5000 SHP157422.50000 HNL
10000 SHP314845.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Saint Helena Pound
1 HNL0.03176 SHP
5 HNL0.15881 SHP
10 HNL0.31762 SHP
20 HNL0.63523 SHP
50 HNL1.58808 SHP
100 HNL3.17616 SHP
250 HNL7.94040 SHP
500 HNL15.88080 SHP
1000 HNL31.76160 SHP
2000 HNL63.52320 SHP
5000 HNL158.80800 SHP
10000 HNL317.61600 SHP