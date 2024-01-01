100 Saint Helena pounds to Costa Rican colóns

Convert SHP to CRC at the real exchange rate

100 shp
66588.20 crc

1.00000 SHP = 665.88200 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7854840.90591.4681.3202518.36221.32431.5824
1 GBP1.273111.153521.868911.6808123.37691.685972.01456
1 EUR1.103850.8669111.620451.4573620.26911.461831.74674
1 AUD0.68120.5350720.61711310.89935412.50830.9021131.07793

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Costa Rican Colón
1 SHP665.88200 CRC
5 SHP3329.41000 CRC
10 SHP6658.82000 CRC
20 SHP13317.64000 CRC
50 SHP33294.10000 CRC
100 SHP66588.20000 CRC
250 SHP166470.50000 CRC
500 SHP332941.00000 CRC
1000 SHP665882.00000 CRC
2000 SHP1331764.00000 CRC
5000 SHP3329410.00000 CRC
10000 SHP6658820.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Saint Helena Pound
1 CRC0.00150 SHP
5 CRC0.00751 SHP
10 CRC0.01502 SHP
20 CRC0.03004 SHP
50 CRC0.07509 SHP
100 CRC0.15018 SHP
250 CRC0.37544 SHP
500 CRC0.75088 SHP
1000 CRC1.50177 SHP
2000 CRC3.00354 SHP
5000 CRC7.50885 SHP
10000 CRC15.01770 SHP