5 Saint Helena pounds to Botswanan pulas

Convert SHP to BWP at the real exchange rate

5 shp
85.21 bwp

1.00000 SHP = 17.04280 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7854840.90591.4681.3202518.36221.32431.5824
1 GBP1.273111.153521.868911.6808123.37691.685972.01456
1 EUR1.103850.8669111.620451.4573620.26911.461831.74674
1 AUD0.68120.5350720.61711310.89935412.50830.9021131.07793

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Botswanan Pula
1 SHP17.04280 BWP
5 SHP85.21400 BWP
10 SHP170.42800 BWP
20 SHP340.85600 BWP
50 SHP852.14000 BWP
100 SHP1704.28000 BWP
250 SHP4260.70000 BWP
500 SHP8521.40000 BWP
1000 SHP17042.80000 BWP
2000 SHP34085.60000 BWP
5000 SHP85214.00000 BWP
10000 SHP170428.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Saint Helena Pound
1 BWP0.05868 SHP
5 BWP0.29338 SHP
10 BWP0.58676 SHP
20 BWP1.17351 SHP
50 BWP2.93378 SHP
100 BWP5.86757 SHP
250 BWP14.66892 SHP
500 BWP29.33785 SHP
1000 BWP58.67570 SHP
2000 BWP117.35140 SHP
5000 BWP293.37850 SHP
10000 BWP586.75700 SHP