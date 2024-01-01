amount-spellout.1000 Saint Helena pounds to Armenian drams

Convert SHP to AMD at the real exchange rate

1000 shp
515251 amd

1.00000 SHP = 515.25100 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7854840.90591.4681.3202518.36221.32431.5824
1 GBP1.273111.153521.868911.6808123.37691.685972.01456
1 EUR1.103850.8669111.620451.4573620.26911.461831.74674
1 AUD0.68120.5350720.61711310.89935412.50830.9021131.07793

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Armenian Dram
1 SHP515.25100 AMD
5 SHP2576.25500 AMD
10 SHP5152.51000 AMD
20 SHP10305.02000 AMD
50 SHP25762.55000 AMD
100 SHP51525.10000 AMD
250 SHP128812.75000 AMD
500 SHP257625.50000 AMD
1000 SHP515251.00000 AMD
2000 SHP1030502.00000 AMD
5000 SHP2576255.00000 AMD
10000 SHP5152510.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Saint Helena Pound
1 AMD0.00194 SHP
5 AMD0.00970 SHP
10 AMD0.01941 SHP
20 AMD0.03882 SHP
50 AMD0.09704 SHP
100 AMD0.19408 SHP
250 AMD0.48520 SHP
500 AMD0.97040 SHP
1000 AMD1.94080 SHP
2000 AMD3.88160 SHP
5000 AMD9.70400 SHP
10000 AMD19.40800 SHP