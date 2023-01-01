10 Seychellois rupees to Malaysian ringgits

Convert SCR to MYR at the real exchange rate

10 scr
3,24 myr

1.00000 SCR = 0.32388 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:09
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8673361.1042191.8641.462791.620840.92886418.7408
1 GBP1.1529611.27311105.9151.686541.868771.0709421.6074
1 USD0.9056240.78548183.19431.324741.467880.84120216.9721
1 INR0.01088570.009441490.012020110.01592340.01764390.01011130.204006

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SCR0.32388 MYR
5 SCR1.61939 MYR
10 SCR3.23879 MYR
20 SCR6.47758 MYR
50 SCR16.19395 MYR
100 SCR32.38790 MYR
250 SCR80.96975 MYR
500 SCR161.93950 MYR
1000 SCR323.87900 MYR
2000 SCR647.75800 MYR
5000 SCR1619.39500 MYR
10000 SCR3238.79000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Seychellois Rupee
1 MYR3.08757 SCR
5 MYR15.43785 SCR
10 MYR30.87570 SCR
20 MYR61.75140 SCR
50 MYR154.37850 SCR
100 MYR308.75700 SCR
250 MYR771.89250 SCR
500 MYR1543.78500 SCR
1000 MYR3087.57000 SCR
2000 MYR6175.14000 SCR
5000 MYR15437.85000 SCR
10000 MYR30875.70000 SCR