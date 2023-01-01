50 Solomon Islands dollars to Malaysian ringgits

Convert SBD to MYR at the real exchange rate

50 sbd
28.09 myr

1.00000 SBD = 0.56185 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669411.1037391.82081.462181.620470.92880218.7361
1 GBP1.1534811.27313105.9131.686591.869171.0713621.6118
1 USD0.9060180.785464183.19141.324761.468170.84151116.9753
1 INR0.01089080.009441670.012020510.01592420.01764810.01011540.204051

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SBD0.56185 MYR
5 SBD2.80923 MYR
10 SBD5.61846 MYR
20 SBD11.23692 MYR
50 SBD28.09230 MYR
100 SBD56.18460 MYR
250 SBD140.46150 MYR
500 SBD280.92300 MYR
1000 SBD561.84600 MYR
2000 SBD1123.69200 MYR
5000 SBD2809.23000 MYR
10000 SBD5618.46000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 MYR1.77985 SBD
5 MYR8.89925 SBD
10 MYR17.79850 SBD
20 MYR35.59700 SBD
50 MYR88.99250 SBD
100 MYR177.98500 SBD
250 MYR444.96250 SBD
500 MYR889.92500 SBD
1000 MYR1779.85000 SBD
2000 MYR3559.70000 SBD
5000 MYR8899.25000 SBD
10000 MYR17798.50000 SBD