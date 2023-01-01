50 Saudi riyals to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert SAR to XOF at the real exchange rate

50 sar
7.923 xof

1.00000 SAR = 158.46700 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Saudi riyals to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SAR158.46700 XOF
5 SAR792.33500 XOF
10 SAR1584.67000 XOF
20 SAR3169.34000 XOF
50 SAR7923.35000 XOF
100 SAR15846.70000 XOF
250 SAR39616.75000 XOF
500 SAR79233.50000 XOF
1000 SAR158467.00000 XOF
2000 SAR316934.00000 XOF
5000 SAR792335.00000 XOF
10000 SAR1584670.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Saudi Riyal
1 XOF0.00631 SAR
5 XOF0.03155 SAR
10 XOF0.06310 SAR
20 XOF0.12621 SAR
50 XOF0.31552 SAR
100 XOF0.63104 SAR
250 XOF1.57761 SAR
500 XOF3.15522 SAR
1000 XOF6.31044 SAR
2000 XOF12.62088 SAR
5000 XOF31.55220 SAR
10000 XOF63.10440 SAR